A second-year Indian-American student at Harvard Law School has been elected president of the prestigious Harvard Law Review, becoming the first woman from the community to be named to the position in the prestigious publication's 136-year history. Apsara Iyer has previously been involved in the Law School's Harvard Human Rights Journal and the National Security Journal and is also a member of the South Asian Law Students Association

She joins the list of distinguished predecessors in the role including Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and former president Barack Obama.

Apsara Iyer graduated from Yale in 2016 and received a bachelor's degree in Economics and Math and Spanish. Iyer's immediate predecessor Priscila Coronado said the publication is "extremely lucky" to have Apsara Iyer at the helm. On its Twitter account the HLR announced that, "We are thrilled to announce the election of the President of HLR Vol. 137: Apsara Iyer,".

