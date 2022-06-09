Indian-American Sopen Shah Nominated as US Attorney for Wisconsin

An Indian-American Sopen B Shah has been nominated by the US President Joe Biden to serve as US attorney in different parts of the country. According to a WhiteHouse statement, Indian-American citizen Sopen B Shah has been named for the Western District of Wisconsin, which covers Madison.

According to a White House statement, Sopen Shah and other nominees were chosen “for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice.”

These nominations need Senate confirmation. If Shah is selected, she would be only the second woman to lead the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Madison after Peg Lautenschlager. Shah has been a Counsel at Perkins Coie LLP since 2019. Previously, she served as a deputy solicitor general of Wisconsin from 2017 to 2019.

Shah graduated from Yale Law School in 2015 and specialises in business litigation, and in appeals, issues, and strategy. Before Law school, Shewas a financial analyst at Bloomberg and a management consultant with McKinsey & Company.

This step is a part of a larger effort to tackle the rise in gun crimes since 2020, the recent slew of gun violence, and mass shootings that have plagued the country in the last few weeks.