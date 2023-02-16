Indian-American Ramamurti Named Member of Biden’s National Economic Team

US President Joe Biden has included Indian-American economist Bharat Ramamurti in his core economic team. Biden on Wednesday reconstituted his national economic team but retained Ramamurti in the team.

Ramamurti and four others key members form Biden's economic team which will deliver on his ‘steady and stable growth strategy’. The White House said Ramamurti would continue to serve as Deputy Director of the National Economic Council and as an Adviser for Strategic Economic Communications.

Biden has also appointed Lael Brainard to serve as Director of the National Economic Council and Jared Bernstein as Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers. Heather Boushey has been named Chief Economist to the Invest in America Cabinet and Joelle Gamble as the Deputy Director of the National Economic Council.

“Along with Bharat, Heather, Joelle and other key members of my White House economic team, Lael and Jared will help bring a seriousness of purpose to the task of building a strong, inclusive, and more resilient economy for the future,” Biden said.

The Indian-American adviser was first picked up by the Biden team in December 2020 as Deputy Director for the National Economic Council for Financial Reform and Consumer Protection. Ramamurti has gone to Ivy League schools like Harvard College and Yale Law School.

Also Read: Panama: Scores Dead as Bus Carrying US-bound Migrants Tumbles Off Cliff