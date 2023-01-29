Indian American Astronaut Raja Chari Elevated to Key Post in US Air Force

A proud moment for the Indian disapora. Indian American astronaut Raja Chari was nominated on the moon mission team by American President Joseph Biden. The Defence department stated that Raja Chari was nominated to the team for promotion to Air Force brigadier general.

Now, the decision is pending approval from the Senate, which is entrusted with the responsibility of giving its nod to all military and civilian appointments.

A brigadier is a one-star general in the US Air Force. The Indian American is now a member of the moon mission team of astronauts (Artemis).

Raja Chari had commanded the NASA crew to the ISS to conduct a spacewalk in 2021. With a masters from MIT, Chari was an Air Force test pilot after which he joined the NASA.