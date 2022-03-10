India Winds Up Operation Ganga As Last Three Flights Get Airborne From Poland

As India winds up its Operation Ganga to bring back the stranded Indian nationals including students from the war-torn country, three flights were pressed into service to airlift the last big group of 600 students from the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy. The operation to evacuate 600 students from Sumy began on Tuesday morning. After a strenuous journey, Sumy students had reached Lviv in western Ukraine from Poltava on another special train and later they boarded a special train from Lviv for Poland.

Indian students who left from Sumy, Ukraine yesterday, reached Lviv Railway Station today. They are taking a special train straight to Poland. Officials of the Indian Embassy & Red Cross escorted them. pic.twitter.com/IspDqQcnnr — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) March 9, 2022

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Hungary put out a tweet, expressing their gratitude to the members of the Indian community in Budapest who extended all the necessary help to the Embassy of India team to make the #OperationGanga successful.

Members of Indian community in Budapest who worked day & night with Embassy of India to make #OperationGanga successful , happy & relieved, seen here with Minister @HardeepSPuri @ktuhinv and other officers! @narendramodi @DrSJaishankar @IndianDiplomacy @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/d8RmIdNStB — Indian Embassy in Hungary (@IndiaInHungary) March 6, 2022

According to the details by some wire services, three flights will be operated between 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm (local time) from the Rzeszow airport in Poland to return to India. The first flight at 4.30 pm (9 pm IST) is for first, second and third-year students. The second flight at 5.30 pm (10.30 pm IST) is for fourth and fifth-year students and the third at 6.30 pm (11.30 pm IST) is for students with pets, fifth and sixth-year students and for any other students who may have been left behind.

It may be noted here the Centre had launched the evacuation mission codenamed #OperationGanga 12 days ago to bring back nationals following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Under this mission, the government evacuated over 17,000 Indians and most of them were students.