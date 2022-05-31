India, Pakistan Sign Permanent Indus Commission Annual Report

May 31, 2022, 19:53 IST
New Delhi: India and Pakistan finalised and signed the annual report of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) on Tuesday. The report was finalised on the second and final day after a series of talks at the two-day 118th Permanent Indus Commission meeting here between the two countries. 

A five-member Pakistani delegation entered India through the Wagah border on Monday for talks on the water dispute between the two countries. According to the Ministry of External Affairs release, the meeting was held in a cordial manner and both the sides agreed to hold the next meeting of the PIC in Pakistan on a mutually convenient schedule. 

The Indus Water Treaty (IWT) 1960 between India and Pakistan created a mechanism to build cooperation and information exchange between the two neighbouring countries over the use of rivers, which is known as the Permanent Indus Commission. 

The Indus Water Treaty remained intact despite wars and strained bilateral relations between the two countries. The Indus Water Treaty focuses on sharing of the waters of the six rivers of the Indus basin between India and Pakistan. Of the six rivers in the Indus Basin, India has complete rights over three eastern rivers, including Sutlej, Beas and Ravi. Meanwhile, the western rivers Chenab, Jhelum and Indus have been largely assigned to Pakistan.

