NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said that further meetings at the military level were required because the process of disengagement of troops from both sides on the actual control line (LAC) has not been completed.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Speaker Anurag Srivastava at a virtual briefing said that, "We expect the Chinese side to work honestly with us for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquility in border areas at the earliest opportunity."

China's Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong On Thursday aaddressed a webinar titled 'India-China Relations: The Way Forward'. The Chinese envoy said that they are not to blame for Galwan Valley incident that took place on June 15th.

The Chinese envoy said that "China and India have agreed a variety of protocols to be complied with. It is clear that Chinese troops are still patrolling on the Chinese side and not across the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The right and wrong of these events and frictions is very clear. It was the Indian side that first crossed the line and violently attacked Chinese officers and soldiers."

He said that, "One side has unilaterally put its own side of the LAC during the talks. It will trigger new conflicts, which is why this phase can't go forward. That itself, a departure from the intent of defining the LAC. We need to maintain peace and tranquility at the border before we can solve this problem."

Sun said that since April, "Indian troops had constructed roads, bridges and infrastructure along the Galwan Valley, leading to representations from China via military and diplomatic channels. As a result, India decided to withdraw its troops and dismantle the infrastructure after a meeting of Corp Commanders on 6 June."

He further added that, "China strongly upholds its sovereignty, and in the meantime it will never engage in violence or expansion. China is firmly committed to safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development interests. We have never been aggressive and pursued our own growth at the expense of other countries."

Earlier reports came that the disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley, PP-15, 14, and 17A in eastern Ladakh was completed. After several rounds of military talks, the Chinese did not play their part in the disengagement process. China 's troops are still present in the Depsang Plains area, Gogra and the Fingers area along the Pangong River, where India and China started to disengage by establishing a buffer zone between the two sides. India and China blame each other for the conflict in Ladakh.