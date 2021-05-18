India COVID Relief Receives Ethereum, Shiba Inu Coin From Vitalik Buterin

Many celebrities from all over the world are coming forward to help India as it is dealing with the second wave of COVID-19. Many companies and other countries are already extending their financial assistance to India.

Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum cryptocurrency donated Shiba Inu coins worth a billion dollars to help India fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Vitalik Buterin, who founded the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world after Bitcoin, made the donation to the India Covid Crypto Relief Fund, run by Indian crypto entrepreneur Sandeep Nailwal. The donation made by Buterin is the highest amount so far by any individual or organisation to India. In Indian currency, the amount donated by the 27-year-old Vitalik Buterin is approximately over Rs. 7,300 crore.

What is this Shiba Inu Coin?

The Shiba Inu token was designed as a meme coin and features a mascot of a Shiba pup, a Japanese dog. Shiba Inu was launched as a competitor to Dogecoin, another meme coin which has the mascot of a dog.

Shiba Inu is currently estimated at $7.8 billion, from a high of over $40 billion. After Buterin made the donation to India, the value of Shiba Inu coins dropped by roughly 40%.

Know about Vitalik Buterin:

He is the co-founder of Ethereum cryptocurrency. For the past ten years, the 27-year-old Russian-Canadian has been in the crypto industry. He donated his billion dollars in crypto to the India COVID Crypto Relief Fund, which is run by Indian crypto entrepreneur Sandeep Nailwal. He has appeared on the cover pages of many magazines.