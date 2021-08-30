India Continues Ban on International Flights

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic situation in the country, the Director-General of Civil Aviation on Sunday extended the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger flights till September 30, 2021. Anyway, international scheduled flights are permitted on certain routes by the relevant authorities on a case-by-case basis. According to the circular, the limitation does not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights that have been specifically cleared by the DGCA.

The DGCA circular stated, "In a partial modification to a circular dated June 26, 2021, the competent authority has further extended the validity of the circular issued on the subject cited above regarding scheduled international commercial passenger service to/from India until 2359 hrs IST of 30th September 2021."

"This limitation shall not apply to international all-cargo operations or flights specifically authorised by the DGCA." However, the competent authority may authorise international scheduled flights on selected routes on a case-by-case basis, " the circular added. Earlier, scheduled international flights had already been suspended till August 31.