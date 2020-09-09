A day after Chinese Army PLA troops attempted to close-in on one of the Indian forward positions along the LAC at the south bank of Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh sector, the Indian Army released some of the pictures of PLA's soldiers who were carrying weapons like guns, rods, spears and machetes.

According to the reports, a total of 40 PLA soldiers on Monday had attempted to breach Indian territory and allegedly opened fire in the air along the LAC at Rezang La. Their attempts were foiled by the Indian Army soldiers.

The pictures released by the Indian Army clearly indicate that Chinese may have planned to force a physical clash similar to the Galwan Valley clash that took place on June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

When Chinese soldiers attempted to occupy a forward post near Mukhpari, Indian troops shouted at them and displayed their weapons. The Indian Army has also said that the PLA troops fired 10-15 rounds in the air. Indian soldiers warned of gunfire retaliation if the Chinese breached the Line of Actual Control (LAC). They fired a burst of warning shots, as the Chinese retreated.

The Indian Army in a statement said that, "While India is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the LAC situation, China continues to engage in provocative activities to escalate. PLA has openly violated agreements and engaged in aggressive manoeuvre."