NEW DELHI: New satellite images of the Galwan Valley show that China has built some structures overlooking the Galwan River that were not present earlier in June. The top military officials from India and China agreed to "peacefully resolve the situation along the LAC." But China is showing a different picture. Chinese fighter aircraft and helicopter activities upped along the LAC and now India deployed its Akash air defence system in the Eastern Ladakh sector.

According to the ANI report, "The air defence systems of both Indian Army and the Indian Air Force have been deployed in the troubled sectors to stop any misadventure by the Chinese Air Force fighter jets or the People's Liberation Army choppers."

Su-30MKIs, Apache attack helicopters, and Boeing CH-47 Chinook are patrolling the skies along the LAC. All the surveillance gaps have been plugged and the air defence system is sure to boost Indian firepower along LAC. Akash Missiles, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) are extremely powerful and can be fired from a tank or a wheeled truck.

India's Foreign Ministry released a statement that "India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed that both sides should sincerely implement the understanding on disengagement and de-escalation."

Both India and China are engaged in a dialogue to solve the situation. The President of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Lobsang Sangay asserted that it is not the first time to witness the military aggression across the Himalayas and it won't be the last.

Chinese reports also said that PLAAF choppers have been flying very close to the Indian LAC in the sectors including the Daulat Beg Oldie sector, Galwan valley near Patrolling Point 14, Patrolling Point 15, Patrolling Point 17 and Hot Springs area along with the Pangong Tso and Finger area.

The clash that took place between Indian & Chinese troops on the night of 15/16 June at Galwan area killed 20 Indian soldiers. China has not confirmed the casualties on its side, it's estimated that around 35-45 Chinese have died in the clash.