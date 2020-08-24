India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said that a military option to deal with transgressions by the Chinese Army in Ladakh was on the cards but would be exercised only if India-China talks were unsuccessful. He added that the primary option is always the peaceful resolution of such a situation, but the security services are also ready for military action.

CDS General Bipin Rawat quoted that, “The military option to deal with the transgressions by the Chinese is still on but will be considered only if the talks at the diplomatic and military level fail." However, Bipin Rawat declined to discuss on the military options.

Bipin Rawat added that the transgressions along the India-china borders occur due to different preceptions on its alignment. He further added that the defence services are always ready for military action in case that the attempts to restore the status quo along the LAC are ineffective. The Chief of Defense Staff's comment came at a time when the Chinese Army in eastern Ladakh transgressed into several regions.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and all those in charge of national security are reviewing all the options with the intention of restoring the status quo ante in Ladakh.

Sources say that Army Chief Gen Naravane also communicated with the senior commanders and is supervising the frontline operations to maintain a significantly high level of alertness and maintain an aggressive posture to deal with any "misadventure" in China.

India and China have held a series of talks since the clash that took place between Indian and Chinese troops on the night of 15/16 June at Galwan area killed 20 Indian soldiers along with an unidentified number of troops of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).