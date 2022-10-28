Imran Khan Praises India's Foreign Policy

Islamabad:Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, once again applauded India for its independent foreign policy and New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil in line with its national interests despite Western pressure amid the Ukraine war.

These remarks come as Imran Khan kicks off the Haqiqi Azadi long march from Lahore's Liberty Chowk to Islamabad on Friday. During his first speech, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that India is able to import oil from Russia at its will however Pakistanis are a slave who failed to make decisions for the welfare of their country's people.

"The decisions of this nation must be made inside the nation. If Russia is giving cheap oil and if I have the choice to save my countrymen, no one should ask us. No one should be able to tell us. India can take oil from Russia but slave Pakistanis are not allowed. I want to see a free country and justice must prevail and people should be provided safety and security," Imran Khan said.

In the political struggle of 26 years, Imran Khan said this is the most crucial journey that he is starting. "My aim is only one. We were being freed from the Britishers and it is time we start the Haqiqi Azadi. This is my message to all Pakistanis. This march is not for politics and not for elections or for religion. There is only one motive for the rally that I want to make Pakistan free."

Inputs from PTI

