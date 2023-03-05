Islamabad: Pakistani police on Sunday tried to arrest ousted premier and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan but could not find him at his Lahore house. Khan is facing allegations of terrorism, attempted murder against a rival politician and a graft case.

The police officers had to struggle their way in as Khan’s residence was heavily surrounded by the PTI supporters. Imran Khan is reluctant to surrender, Islamabad police said in a tweet.

“Imran Khan is reluctant to surrender -- the Superintendent of Police had gone into the room but Imran Khan was not present there,”

عمران خان گرفتاری سے گریزاں ہیں۔ ایس پی صاحب کمرے میں گئے ہیں مگر وہاں عمران خان موجود نہیں۔ ٹیم عمران خان کی گرفتاری کےلیے پہنچی ہے۔ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) March 5, 2023

Few days ago, a Pakistani court had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the PTI chief in the Toshakhana case but he was granted bail in three other cases. In the Toshakhana case, the former Prime Minister is accused of failing to declare gifts received during his time in office or the profit made from selling the souvenirs.

According to PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, they have received a notice from Islamabad police but it ‘did not contain any order for arrest’.

آپ کو کبھی کسی کے سامنے نہیں جھکنے دوں گا، عمران خان pic.twitter.com/Si2UbSXMQp — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 5, 2023

Meanwhile, the PTI leadership has asked the party workers to stay put inside the compound of Khan’s Lahore residence as the police have surrounded the house.

As the police waylaid for Khan outside, the PTI chief addressed the party workers and claimed, ‘those in power like PM Shehbaz Sharif and the ISI boss want me removed from their path, they tried to kill me.”

Also Read: Bangladesh: Thousands of Rohingya Refugees Lose Shelter as Raging Fires Gutted Shanties