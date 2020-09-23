PARIS: The area around Eiffel Tower on Wednesday have been blockaded by the Paris police after a phone-in bomb threat.

Police cars and tape surrounded the streets below the tower and the bridge stretching across the Seine River to Trocadero Plaza, as reported by an international news agency.

A spokesperson said that the evacuation was a precautionary measure after the police got the anonymous call.

The 131-year-old tower gets about 25,000 tourists daily in normal years, but visits are down this year because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

While the Eiffel Tower is scheduled to be open every day, it occasionally closes because of suicide threats, bomb threats or labor strikes.