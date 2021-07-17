I Did It For Free: Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa

Cuba is seeing a protest and amidst all this, President Miguel Diaz-Canel has taken a shocking name in the case. He said that the former adult movie star Mia Khalifa was involved in conspiring against them with the US. She worked with the US government to conspire against Cuba and fuel the protests in the country. According to the claims made by the President, Mia was paid for all this.

He recently made these accusations during his speech to which Mia responded by posting on Twitter. He said that she did not get paid by anyone. This is not something she is doing for money. Making the world see his true face and bringing his inhumanity in open is what she does for free.

“Oy, singao… I’m not being paid by any government to spread awareness of your inhumanity towards your people. I do it for free and on my own time. #notsponsored,” she wrote in a Tweet.

Oy, singao… I’m not being paid by any government to spread awareness of your inhumanity towards your people. I do it for free and on my own time. @DiazCanelB #notsponsored — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) July 12, 2021

Currently, protests are going on in Cuba against the government. The Covid situation in the country was not good and the people are upset that the government did not handle it well. Because of all this, the situation has gone worse.

Earlier the former adult star tweeted in support of the Farmers’ protest. She shared a picture of the farmers' protest happening in Delhi and expressed her shock over it. "What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest," Mia Khalifa said in the caption of her post. She also shared a picture from the protests wherein a man was seen holding a placard that said, "Stop killing farmers!” read Khalifa’s tweet.