HYDERABAD: In a proud moment for the Archdiocese of Hyderabad and for both the Telugu States Archbishop Poola Anthony has been chosen as Cardinal by the Pope Francis at the Vatican on Sunday. He will be the first Telugu to be elevated to the position of Cardinal from India.

For the first time, a Telugu person from a Catholic Church in India was elevated to the rank of Cardinal. A native of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, Bishop Poola Anthony, 60, was anointed Archbishop of Hyderabad in January 2021.

Pope Francis on Sunday, May 29, announced that he would be elevating 21 churchmen, including two from India, to the rank of Cardinal.

Apart from Anthony, Filipe Neri Antonio Sebastao di Rosario Ferrao, Archbishop of Goa and Daman, has also been chosen as Cardinal by Pope Francis as a new cardinal of the Catholic Church.

The announcement was made in a ceremony at the Vatican this summer. The Pope said that he would conduct the consistory, a ceremony to elevate churchmen to Cardinal rank, on August 27.

