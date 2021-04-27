How The World Is Reaching Out To India in COVID Crisis

The second wave of coronavirus has put the country in a panic state. Every day India reports a high number of positive cases with an increase in the death toll. People even critical conditions have to wait to get admitted as there are no beds in hospitals. Similarly, there is a shortage in oxygen cylinders and other Covid19 medical essentials.

During this time of need, India is being helped by many countries. It is either by the export of oxygen tanks, oxygen concentrators or other medical supplies.

France

As India is facing adverse conditions now, other countries are trying to provide help in whichever way they can. Recently France announced that it will help India with medical supplies and other Covid19 essentials under their ‘Solidarity Mission.’

France will be sending medical supplies like oxygen generation plants, ventilators and other important supplies to India. This is to help the country that is battling coronavirus. This news was confirmed by the French Ministry for Europe and foreign affairs.

The mission will be handled by the Embassy of France in India and managed by the Crisis and Support centre. These essential medical supplies will be exported by air and also by sea. French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain confirmed that many companies have taken part in this solidarity mission. It will be a massive relief mission.

European Union

But it is not just France, other countries as well have extended their support to the country. Confirming in a tweet, the European Union Commissioner for Crisis Management, said that the EU will assist India in any way possible. “Upon request for assistance by #India, we have activated the #EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Our #ERCC is already coordinating EU MS that are ready to provide urgently needed #oxygen & medicine rapidly,” read the tweet.

“There are many Indian people working in our health service. India is currently facing a terrible second wave causing suffering beyond our comprehension. We are assessing a plan to provide oxygen and ventilators to India working with the EU,” posted Leo Varadkar, TD for Dublin West.

Ireland

Offering assistance to India, Ireland shared that they will be exporting over 700 oxygen concentrators. These devices will draw oxygen from the air and deliver it to the patient at over 90% concentration. The dispatch will soon be sent out. Transportation is being arranged through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

“These machines will support frontline healthcare workers in India to deliver care to patients who need it. I am grateful to all those who have worked together this weekend to make this life-saving donation happen,” shared Minister for Health. Fianna Fáil TD for Wicklow, Stephen Donnelly.

He further added that “These devices draw oxygen from the air and deliver it to the patient at over 90% concentration. The donation is being made from stocks originally purchased by the HSE for use in a field hospital setting, as part of pandemic preparations.”

United Kingdom

Another nation coming forward to help India in the UK. Even this country will ship some important medical supplies and equipment. It will include oxygen concentrators and ventilators. Currently, India is facing a shortage of oxygen supply, which is leading to the death of many. In this case, foreign countries are focusing on the resources that India needs urgently.

“Good news: More than 600 pieces of vital medical equipment, including ventilators and oxygen concentrators, are being sent from the UK by @UKinIndia to India to support the country in its fight against #Covid-19. Will reach by Tuesday,” confirmed Snehesh Alex Philip.

The shipment will include 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators. It is to reach India by today evening.

Singapore

“We stand with India in its fight against Covid-19. Through a bilateral and multi-agency effort, an @IAF_MCC transport plane picked up 4 cryogenic oxygen containers at @ChangiAirport in Singapore this morning. Flag of SingaporeHandshakeFlag of India @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @SpokespersonMoD @IndiainSingapor”

Earlier India procured 4 containers of cryogenic O2 tanks from Singapore. Several departments in Singapore including the Airlines, airport, companies and many others have come together to carry out this Solidarity project.

Saudi Arabia

The country cooperated with the Adani Group and Linde company for their shipment supply. Saudi Arabia will be shipping 80 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen to India. Ministry of Health Kingdom of Saudi Arabia extended their cooperation and help in carrying out this support project.

The Indian mission in Riyadh confirmed the partnership between Indian companies and the Saudi Arabia health kingdom and said that 80MT liquid oxygen will be shipped to India.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani in turn thanked the nation for their assistance. The first shipment of 4 ISO cryogenic tanks with 80 tons of liquid oxygen was on its way from Dammam to Mundra.

USA

Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi and US president Joe Biden talked recently. They discussed the Covid situation in both countries. PM Modi thanked the Biden for the support being provided by the USA. Even Biden said that America will help India in all the ways it can. As India helped the USA in the time of need, they will do the same for them.

A senior Biden admin official told that the US will be sending India, some remdesivir. As it is an important drug in treating severe Covid cases, remdesivir is also in demand. The adversely hit states in India are reporting a shortage of this drug.

Along with that, it was also reported that the US will be sending rapid-test supplies, PPE and raw materials for the production of the AstraZeneca vaccine.