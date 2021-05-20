How Telugus in Singapore Marked Labour Day

Singapore: The Telugu Society of Singapore celebrated International Labor Day on Saturday, May 1. Around 800 local Telugus attended the gathering, which was a fun event that was held virtually over Zoom and YouTube. Tollywood Manchu Vishnu was among the participants who wished everyone a happy Labor Day.

In the event of a crisis, the Telugu community in Singapore, according to Kotireddy, the society's president, will always be there for the Telugu working-class. They applauded the Singapore government's response to the Covid crisis. Employees did not have access to insurance for accidents that happened outside the workplace, he said, and added that a proposal had been presented to the Indian High Commission in Singapore, which had also responded positively.

The Indian High Commission, in collaboration with various organizations, has declared that a comprehensive programme to help all expatriate workers in Singapore will be available soon. The Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, Manyashree Kumaran, praised the Telugu community's activities in Singapore, especially the chartered flights and Covid special programmes. He thanked the working group of the Singapore Telugu Society for its concern and warmth for the workers' well-being. The Telugu group explained the proposed workers' insurance system and how it would proceed.

With the help of local restaurants, about 800 Telugu workers were provided with Biryani boxes. Co-manager Narasimha Gowda thanked the restaurant owners for their cooperation.

A blood donation camp was conducted on Sunday at the Health Sciences Authority campus in collaboration with the Red Cross, thanks to co-organizers Meruva Kashayya and others, with around 85 donors volunteering to donate blood.

Secretary Satya Chirla thanked the Telugu people who came, as well as everyone involved in the cultural events and the members of the working group who worked hard to make the event a success.