How Much Is Singer Adele's Divorce Settlement Money To Husband Simon Konecki?

Grammy winning singer Adele and husband Simon Konecki finally separated. The couple announced their split back in 2019. It took almost 2 years for them to reach a conclusion. The couple will soon sign the divorce papers.

There was a problem regarding the custody of their eight-year-old son, Angelo and settlement money. It was reported that Adele and Konecki filed a judgment packet in Los Angeles court, last week. It was later confirmed by Adele’s spokesperson that the couple have officially separated.

The spokesperson further confirmed that the now separated couple will be raising their son, together. As it is an important and private matter, both Adele and Konecki have asked for some privacy. The estranged couple wanted what is best for their son and so they decided to share custody.

The settlement amount is something that will shock everyone. It was decided that the settlement amount will be between $171 million to 190 million which is nearly ₹1300 crore.

Adele and Simon did not want their issue to become a public nuisance blow out of proportion like many celebrity divorces do. They were happy with how the matter reached its conclusion.

The couple married in 2016 in a hush wedding. After 3 years of marriage, they announced the split in 2019. Adele bought a house for Simon in February 2019, just a few blocks from her house.

The Hello singer is worth millions. She gets more than $112,000 per day in royalties and her overall worth is around $200 million. She is a Grammy and Oscar winning artist.