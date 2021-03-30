How Much Did Colors Infinity Pay For Meghan and Harry, Oprah Interview Rights

‘CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan And Harry’ aired on March 7 in the US. It became one of the most sensational interviews as it involved many shocking and personal revelations done by both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. This interview with Oprah Winfrey was aired on the Indian TV channel on March 28. Channel Colors Infinity aired the interview on Sunday, 28 March at 8 pm. It was also available to watch on Voot Select.

The two-hour special had the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opening up about their experience in the Royal Family. From their marriage to pregnancy, the skin colour of their child, pressure from family and the public. The couple shared details regarding their exit from Royal Family and move to the US.

The Duchess of Sussex even said that she had suicidal thoughts. Meghan Markle told that she just didn't want to be alive anymore. She revealed that it was a frightening thought. She wanted to talk about this with Harry but was scared. Meghan Markle also said that Kate who is married to Britain's Prince Harry's brother, Prince William had made her cry just before her wedding.

Ahead of their exit from the Royal Family, the couple had been rather busy with their charity projects. The Duke and Duchess revealed that they wish to become financially independent. While working for a living, they will also focus on their charity work.

They are currently working on many projects including docu-series under their banner Archewell Productions. Meghan even lent her voice for the documentary “Elephant.”

The interview was a Harpo Productions with executive producers including Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery. Those who couldn’t watch the interview earlier can do so on Sunday, April 4 at 8 pm as Colors Infinity will be givi9ng a repeat telecast.