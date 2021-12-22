How Madagascar Minister Swam For 12 Hours After Chopper Crashed Into Sea

Dec 22, 2021, 17:41 IST
Madagascar Police Minister claims that he swam for 12 hours after the helicopter he was travelling in crashed at sea during a rescue mission on Tuesday. As per reports Serge Gelle had been involved in a search operation at the site of a sunken boat while searching for survivors of a passenger boat that sank carrying 130 people. The team had been flying to inspect the site of a shipwreck in the north-east of the country on Monday night.

At least 64 people have been confirmed dead, with 20 missing. Speaking from Mahambo, he claims he swam all night in order to reach the shore. "It's not my time to die,"  the exhausted Police Minister stated in a video. Another security official travelling with him in the helicopter also survived the crash.

President Andry Rajoelina mourned those who died and also paid tribute to  Gelle and the other officer, who arrived in the seaside town of Mahambo separately. The helicopter's pilot and another military officer on board are still missing, he said.

According to Madagascar Police chief Zafisambatra Ravoavy Gelle had used one of the helicopter's seats as a flotation device and he swam from "7:30 last night, until 7:30 this morning," to Mahambo. Gelle had earlier served in the police for three decades before his appointment as a minister. (Inputs From TNIE) 

