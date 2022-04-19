How to Get A Residence Permit in UAE, Check Rules

Abu Dhabi: As per the UAE media office, the UAE unveiled a new system for residency visas and entry permits on Monday, providing new forms of residence permits for skilled employees, investors, self-employed people, and family members.

The UAE Cabinet, led by Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, adopted the executive provisions of the Federal Decree-Law on foreign entry and residence.

The UAE said in a statement that "the new system of entry and residence aims at attracting and retaining global talents and skilled workers from all over the world, boosting the competitiveness and flexibility of the job market and fostering a high sense of stability among UAE residents and families."

The following are the specifics of the new residence and entrance permits:

Golden Residency Visa

Ten-year renewable residency

The length of time spent outside the UAE does not invalidate the visa.

There is no cap on the number of support service workers.

To proceed with residence issuance, you'll need a 6-month entry visa with multiple entries.

There is no requirement for a sponsor or an employer.

There is no age limit for family members, including spouses and children.

If the original holder of the Golden Residence passes away, family members are permitted to remain in the UAE until the expiration of their residence visa.

New Benefits for Family Members

The new arrangement gives family members extra benefits. A parent can now sponsor a male child up to the age of 25, up from the previous age limit of 18. An unmarried daughter can be sponsored permanently by a father.

Children with disabilities, regardless of age, are awarded a permanent residence visa.

Any first-degree relative of a Green Visa holder is allowed to enter the nation, and the family members' residency must be for the same amount of time as the original resident holder.

Job Visa: This visa was created to bring young talents and qualified professionals to the country to explore job opportunities. It is given to people who are classified at the first, second, or third skill level by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, as well as fresh graduates of the world's top 500 universities. A bachelor's degree or its equivalent should be the minimum educational level.

Business Visa: This allows investors and entrepreneurs to investigate business and investment opportunities in the UAE without the need for a sponsor or host.

Tourist Visa: A five-year multi-entry tourist visa has been introduced, and it does not require a sponsor; confirmation of a bank balance of $4,000 or its equal is required.

New Entry Visas: For the first time, new categories of visas are introduced that do not require a host or sponsor. Furthermore, all entrance visas can be used for single or multiple entries, and they can be renewed for a similar period. They are valid for 60 days from the date of issuance.

Entry Permit to Visit Relatives or Friends: A visitor can apply for admission permission to visit family or friends if they are a relative or friend of a UAE citizen or resident. It does not necessitate the involvement of a sponsor or a host.

Temporary Work Mission: This is for people who are on a temporary job assignment, such as probation testing or a project-based mission, and are sponsored by their company. It necessitates a temporary employment contract or a letter from the employer outlining the purpose of the visit, as well as proof of physical fitness to work.

Studies or Training: This category is for people who are enrolled in training and study courses, as well as those who are engaged in internship programmes. Universities, educational and scientific institutes licenced in the country, as well as government and commercial enterprises, can serve as sponsors.

Green Residence for Freelancers and Self-Employed Individuals: This track offers freelancers and self-employed individuals a five-year residency in the UAE without the need for a sponsor or employer.

Green Residence for Investors or Partners: Investors or partners who develop or participate in business activity are eligible for a five-year green residency. It takes the place of the prior residence, which was only valid for two years.

