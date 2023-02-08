Hope Fades Away for Survivors in Turkey Quake, Death Toll Mounts to 11,000

Istanbul: Tired rescue teams continue to find survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings caused by the deadliest series of earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday. The death toll has risen to more than 11,000 on Wednesday.

Rescuers are losing hope of finding people alive in the rubble. They said there is no hope left as no one is coming out alive from the debris. They also said at least some of the victims may have frozen to death as temperatures have plunged to minus 6 degrees Celsius.

People in the affected region are forced to spend their days and nights in the open skies. The Kahramanmaras region which has severely been affected due to tremors has turned into a ‘tent city’. Earlier in the day President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the ‘tent city’ and said that no one would ‘be left in the streets’.

Great takbeers and joy after removing an entire family from under the rubble that remained besieged for 40 hours in northern Syria🙏#Syria #Turkey #earthquake #earthquakes #earthquakeinturkey pic.twitter.com/9uFjg7VE9K — saraqr (@saraqr_61) February 7, 2023

Operation Dost

India continues to provide help and send search and rescue teams to earthquake-stricken Turkey under ‘Operation Dost’. Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Wednesday tweeted that this is an ongoing operation.

Under #OperationDost, India is sending search and rescue teams, a field hospital, materials, medicines and equipment to Türkiye and Syria. This is an ongoing operation and we would be posting updates. pic.twitter.com/7YnF0XXzMx — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 8, 2023

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Ministry of External Affairs (West) Sanjay Verma said ten Indians are stranded in remote parts of Turkey, however, they are safe. He said that one Indian national has been missing for the last two days. The MoE official added that the Indian national went to Turkey’s Malatya on a business visit.

