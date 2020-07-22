How many of you know that male seahorses give birth to babies? It sounds a bit crazy, but it is completely true. Seahorses, pipefish and the seadragons are very unusual, because, males get pregnant. Male seahorses will carry the babies in a pouch just like Kangaroo's pouch.

First, seahorses have to mate to make babies. Seahorse mating is so beautiful. Males and females dance around each other and flutter their fins, and they will dance together for a few days before they finally mate.

Here is the video of a male seahorse giving birth to thousands of babies. In the 19-second video clip, one could see the seahorse giving birth to babies. The video went viral within hours of being shared and it has got more than 404 retweets and 67.1K views. The Twitter handle of Nature Is Lit has shared the video. Just give a look at the video here.

The male seahorse opens the hole in his brood pouch and shoot out very quickly. Some species of seahorse can give birth to more than 1,000 babies at once. One more interesting fact is that the male seahorse after giving birth to babies will not eat anything for several hours.

It is very hard to be a baby seahorse. The male seahorse gives birth to hundreds of babies but out of hundred, only one or two can live to become adults and have children of their own.