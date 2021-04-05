Kuala Lumpur: It is a fact that many people around the world are still living without basic amenities such as shelter, food, and clothes. On one hand, some people are wasting food because they cannot eat or it is too much, and on the other hand, some people are starving to death. Even in this 21st century, starvation is a real issue.

A picture of a security guard eating a meager lunch comprising rice with just onions and garlic cloves is doing the rounds on the internet and has left social media users heartbroken. A picture of the security guard from Malaysia was posted on Facebook by his friend Apit Lid.

In the picture, the guard on duty, is seen having lunch with utmost respct. Another picture, posted by Apit Lid showed his Tiffin box, which consisted of steamed rice, onions, and some cloves of garlic.

"The man in this photo is my friend. He works very hard. He is currently working as a security guard in another place away from his family. He sends most of his salary home and keeps a very small amount for himself. He makes a meal like this with the remaining money. This is his diet every day. He doesn’t care about this. He loves his food very much," shared Apit in the post. Apit also treats his friend at times, he said. The story is currently being widely circulated by netizens on social media.

Already, the picture and post have garnered more than 6,000 shares. Netizens also posted several emotional comments in reply to the Facebook post. Several users wished the best for him and applauded the security guard for his humble attitude.

Most of the comments were in Malay and have been translated to English for this article. Below are some of the comments to the post.

"If you look at his condition. It's very sad. If you eat such food, you will get sick. Help him," a user shared.

"Kudos to your philosophy of being flexible as long as you can. Good on you," a netizen commented.

"May your sustenance be abundant," a user said. Some users were also concerned about his health and said, "Health must be taken care of as well."

"Please help him," another user added. "May this be a lesson to us," a user commented.

Another comment reads, "May he continue to be strong."

Several others ere inspired by the story of the security guard and went on to share the post. with their followers..