This year's Hajj pilgrimage is noticeably different. After its start on Tuesday, few pilgrims were seen circling the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, following social distancing to protect themselves from the dangerous coronavirus. The pilgrimage of Hajj started on the 28th of July and will continue till the 2nd of August this year. Hajj falls in the holiest month of the Islamic calendar known as Dhu al-Hijjah.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the number of devotees attending was drastically reduced from an estimated 25 lakh in 2019 to about 1,000 locals and resident foreigners this year. It is the first time in the history of Mecca, Saudi Arabia stopped Muslim pilgrims from entering the country for their annual pilgrimage. According to the reports, around two and a half million people annually pay a visit to Mecca and Medina. However, this year the number has been reduced to just 10,000.

The Hajj is a pillar of Islam and Muslims believe that this visit would provide a chance to wash away past sins and start a new before Allah. According to a report, only in small groups of 50 people were allowed to circle around the Kaba. Here is the video.

Apalah agaknya doa dan amalan mereka sehingga terpilih sebegini rupa... Ya, setiap orang ada rezeki masing-masing. Rezeki kita mungkin dalam bentuk kesabaran menanti dan mujahadah serta susah-payah dalam lautan manusia pic.twitter.com/dDn3Xvuhy7 — Fedtri Yahya ❤️ (@fedtriyahya) July 30, 2020

In the photos, one could see people wearing masks and was at a safe distance from each other. In addition, their activities have been regularly tracked by a health professional. Here are some of the photos.

Unbelievable scenes from Mecca today! Historic Hajj amid the threat of coronavirus. @AFP has amazing colorful photos on a very, very sunny day! pic.twitter.com/0RvTVwGWtd — Mohamad Ali Harissi (@aleeharissi) July 29, 2020

A total of 3,500 workers are working to sanitise the Great Mosque and sanitisation is conducted on a daily basis using 54,000 litres of disinfectant and 1,050 litres of air fresheners. However, instead of cleaning the floor three times a day, it is now being cleaned 10 times in a day.