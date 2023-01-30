Gunmen Open Fire at Birthday Party in South Africa, 8 Dead, 3 Critically Injured

Cape Town: At least eight people including three women were killed and three others injured after gunmen opened fire on a group of people celebrating a birthday in South Africa on Monday.

The birthday celebrations were going at a house in the port city of Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth, when two unidentified assailants armed with guns barged into the house and started “randomly shooting the guests” at the party.

“Eight people were killed while three others critically injured in the shooting incident. The person who was celebrating his birthday was also shot dead,” the police said in a statement.

The motive behind the indiscriminate firing is not clear. Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the attack and efforts are being made to nab the perpetrators.

