Google Doodle on Valentine's Day 2023

Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 every year. On this day they express their love for each other. On this special occasion, Google has also wished people a happy Valentine’s Day by making a doodle.

Google said in its message, “rain or shine, will you be mine?” Today’s Valentine’s Day Doodle celebrates the most romantic day of the year, when people around the world express affection for their lovers, friends and partners through gifts, greetings and much more.

Google continued, “Did you know that during the Middle Ages, European countries such as England and France believed that February 14 was the beginning of mating season for birds?” They linked the event to love and soon the romantic festivities began. The holiday became more popular around the world in the 17th century.” Google said, “Whatever your forecast for today, we hope you enjoy celebrating with someone special. Happy Valentines Day!”

