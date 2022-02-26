Go F*** Yourself, Ukrainian Soldiers' Final Words to Russian Forces Before Death

Many civilians and soldiers have been killed in Ukraine after Russia attacking the nation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that atleast 137 people have been killed and 316 injured after Russia launched its invasion Thursday, attacking some of the important and taking control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

"I have to say absolutely openly. This night will be more difficult than the day. Many cities of our state are under attack," Zelensky said in a video address to the nation. "Special attention on Kyiv, we cannot lose the capital," he added in the clip released by the presidency.

Go F*** Yourself are the final words of the Ukranina soldiers before death. Thirteen Ukrainian soldiers guarding the Snake Island (Zmiinyi Island) in the Black Sea were reportedly killed after they refused to lay down arms and surrender and the final words of them were "Go fuck yourself". Ukraine had lost contact with its forces on the island on Thursday after Russia air and sea strikes.