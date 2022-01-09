Giant Rock Falls on Tourists at Furnas Lake in Brazil

A tragic incident happened in Brazil. A rock wall fell on the tourist motorboats below a waterfall in Sul Minas, killing at least seven people and injuring nine others.

The event occurred at Capitolio Canyons, a major tourist attraction in the state of Minas Gerais.

Videos of this incident went viral on social media. It is clearly seen in the video that a tower of rocks separated from the cliff wall and fell on two boats, causing a large wave to surge over the lake.

Terrible video out of Lake Furnas, #Brazil, captures the moment a canyon cliff collapses on boats full of tourists. Latest reports say at least 5 dead 20 missing.pic.twitter.com/03LrGX0kIL — Albert Solé  (@asolepascual) January 8, 2022

Based on reports, three people were missing, and others were found through phones.

Minutes before the accident with a rock fall in Capitólio, Minas Gerais/SC, a head of water was recorded in the Furnas Canyon waterfall. Note the sudden volume in the waterfall. #Brazil pic.twitter.com/Rwfh61TdTg — TheMyxs (@TheMyxs) January 8, 2022

The injured were sent to nearby hospitals. Many people had fractured bones, and one person was in critical condition in the hospital due to head and face injuries. According to officials, at least 23 additional people were treated for minor injuries.

On the other hand, the region has been experiencing considerable rainfall for the past two weeks, which may have loosened the rock face. However, the Brazilian Navy announced it would launch an investigation into the circumstances of the disaster.