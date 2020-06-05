NEW DELHI: British royal family member and African-American Meghan Markle came out in support of the community following George Floyd's death and also delivered a powerful video message.

Speaking to the graduating class of her old school Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, she said, “I know sometimes people say how many times do we have to rebuild? We are going to rebuild and rebuild and rebuild until it is rebuilt.” Meghan said she began secondary school in the same school in 1992.

Floyd, 46, was killed when a white police officer, Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes while he lay handcuffed and pinned to the ground gasping for breath on May 25 in Minneapolis, US.

“Please, I can't breathe,” were Floyd's last words and have become a clarion call for the protesters demanding action against police brutality.

The 38-year-old former actor said, “I wasn’t sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing and I was really nervous that it would get picked apart. And I realised the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing. George Floyd’s life mattered and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered and Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered and so do many other people’s lives, who’s the name we know and those we don’t know”.

Watch the video here: