Gay Men At Highest Risk of Infection From Monkeypox, Says WHO

According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report on monkeypox men who have sex with men are the group at the highest risk of infection right now. About 99% of cases are among men, and at least 95% of those patients are who have sex with men.

The WHO has recommended that gay and bisexual men limit their number of sexual partners to protect themselves from monkeypox and help slow the transmission of the rapidly spreading virus.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had earlier advised members of the transgender, gay and bisexual communities to limit their exposure to the virus by reducing their number of sex partners and reconsidering sex with new partners.

"This (monkeypox) is an outbreak that can be stopped if countries, communities and individuals inform themselves, take the risk seriously and take the steps needed to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups. The best way to do that is to reduce the risk of exposure. That means making safe choices for yourself and others,” Tedros said at a briefing.

The WHO chief said it is crucial for public health authorities to engage communities of men who have sex with men to reduce transmission of the virus and take care of those infected, while protecting human rights by fighting stigma and discrimination. (Inputs WHO)

The WHO said on Monday clarified its statement that anyone who has close contact with someone who is infected with monkeypox is at risk. "It is important to note that the risk of monkeypox is not limited to men who have sex with men. Anyone who has close contact with someone who is infectious is at risk," the WHO said.

