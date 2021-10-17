GATeS Bathukamma Dasara Samburalu 2021 In Atlanta

Greater Atlanta Telangana Society celebrated its signature event “Batukamma and Dasara Samburalu” on Sunday, October 10 at the Yugal Kunj Temple, Duluth. An outdoor event, the celebrations were filled with fun and frolic, with women playing Bathukamma and arranging the traditional floral arrangements with various flowers. Prizes were also awarded for the best Batukamma’s in group and individual categories, followed by dinner after the Batukamma immersion.

Telangana folk singers Jyothsna, Saritha, Srinivas Durgam, P Janardhan regaled the audience with various folk songs. Garima dance academy members, Neelima Gaddimanugu dance academy, Bathini sisters also performed on the occasion.

