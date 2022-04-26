Fun Outdoor Activities to Explore This Summer in Washington DC

You will have no issue finding free outdoor activities in Washington, DC. From hiking, running and biking routes such as the Capital Crescent Trail to awesome places like Rock Creek Park, there are so many things to do outdoors in the nation’s capital.

Explore Rock Creek Park

DC’s ultimate outdoor mecca is Rock Creek Park, a 4.4-square-mile expanse that includes numerous trails for hiking, biking and exploring. There’s more to like about the park, too, like a nature center, picnic areas, riding stables, tennis courts and Peirce Mill, an historical site.

Walk or run along the C&O Canal Towpath in Georgetown

Grab your hiking boots and join the bikers trekking their way down the C&O Canal Towpath, which traces the Potomac River from Georgetown 184.5 miles north to Cumberland, Md. Expect awesome visuals along the way.

Make your way down the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail

The southeast pocket of DC has undergone significant development in recent years, including a continuous new 20-mile Anacostia Riverwalk Trail that runs along both sides of the Anacostia River through the Capitol Riverfront and Anacostia neighborhoods. Run, bike or stroll down the 10-12 foot wide trail that winds next to the revitalized waterway.

Check out Walkingtown DC

Cultural Tourism DC showcases the incredible walkability of the nation’s capital during this week-long public tour program that is annually held in September. Walkingtown DC includes more than 50 guided walking tours throughout the District, introducing attendees to the art, culture and history of the city. Tours come in many variations, from after-work “happy hour” soirees to long weekend tours. Historians, licensed tour guides, community leaders and business owners, among others, host these excursions that will take you to both well-known and hidden gems across DC.

Revel in the beauty of the U.S. National Arboretum

The Arboretum aims to increase the aesthetic, environmental and economic importance of landscape and ornamental plants. The gorgeous, 446-acre property makes for an inspiring and visually captivating visit at any time of the year.