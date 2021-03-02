Friends' Beer Party Mid-sea Turns Fatal In West Australia

Two men have been rescued after the blow-up mattress they were drinking beers on drifted out to sea off the West Australian coast. Jackson Perry and Noah Palmer were stranded kilometres into the Indian Ocean for almost three hours with nothing but an esky filled with beers and a dying phone.

The Mandurah mates told they had only planned to go for a leisurely float along the water on Saturday. “We just thought we’d go out and drift around on the water for a moment on the mattress, and then we realised the wind had taken us out,” Perry explained.

“We couldn’t paddle against the wind and we just kept going further and further out. We only aimed to be 100m offshore max and before we knew it, we were out to sea.” Perry said that immediately after recognizing they were struck in the middle of the ocean they tried to fetch signals for their phones. However, after some time, they managed to call their friend, Texas Reeks, who rushed to pick them up on his jet ski only moments before their mobile phones ran out of battery.

“All we knew is that Tex was 30-40 minutes away and we were just hoping he finds us because both of our phones were dying and we were kind of getting worried at that point.” Perry joked that the esky filled with beers “definitely helped to keep us occupied” before they were eventually picked up.

Also Read: IT Sleuths Raid On Major Pharma Group In Hyderabad, 400 Crores Black Money Seized