Fresh Earthquake Hits Elbistan Region in Turkey, Death Toll from First Quake Rises to 1300

Istanbul: Hours after a 7.8 magnitude struck Turkey and Syria early Monday killing over 1,300 people and flattening buildings, another earthquake measuring 7.6 magnitude hit southeast Turkey in the evening.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the fresh earthquake hit at 1:24 pm local time. It’s not clear if there are any casualties due to the second quake. The epicentre was the Elbistan region of Kahramanmaras province, Reuters reported.

The epicentre of the first quake was in Gaziantep, about 90 kilometres from the Syrian border. The tremors of the first quake were felt as far as Iraq and Cairo. According to Iraqi state media, small tremors were felt in Dohuk, Erbil and Mosul cities.

Over 900 people were killed in Turkey. The rescue efforts are getting hampered due to the snow and ice on major roads and also the winter blizzard has affected the operations of three major airports in the region which is preventing the authorities from delivering vital aid to the affected people in time.

The first quake struck a region in Turkey which is inhabited by millions of people who were displaced due to the decade-old civil war in the neighbouring Syria.

The casualties due to the first quake in the government-controlled parts of Syria have risen to 326.

According to the head of Syria's National Earthquake Centre, Raed Ahmed described the quake as ‘the biggest earthquake recorded in the history of the centre’.

Meanwhile, several countries like the US, European Union, Russia, war-torn Ukraine and India have offered to send help to Turkey. PM Narendra Modi has expressed his solidarity with the people of Turkey.

“India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy,” PM Modi said.

