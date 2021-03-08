French MP Oliver Dassault Killed In Helicopter Crash

French politician and aviation dynasty heir Oliver Dassault was killed in a helicopter crash in northwest France. Dassault, 69, was the eldest son of French billionaire industrialist Serge Dassault, whose group builds the Rafale warplanes and owns Le Figaro newspaper.

President Emmanuel Macron paid tributes to the late Member of Parliament in a statement on Twitter, writing, "Olivier Dassault loved France. Captain of industry, deputy, local elected official, reserve commander in the air force: during his life, he never ceased to serve our country, to enhance its assets," Macron wrote. "His sudden death is a great loss. Thoughts to his family and loved ones."

A lawmaker for the conservative Les Republicains party since 2002, Dassault was considered the 361st richest man in the world alongside his two brothers and a sister. He stepped down from his role on the board of Dassault due to his political role to avoid any conflict of interest.

