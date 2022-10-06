French Author Annie Ernaux Wins Nobel Prize in Literature 2022

French author Annie Ernaux has won the Nobel Prize in Literature.

A tweet from a Nobel Prize said: “The 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded to the French author Annie Ernaux 'for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory,”

BREAKING NEWS:

Nobel Prize 2022 in Chemistry has been awarded to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless "for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry."

A week of Nobel Prize 2022 announcements began on Monday, September 3 with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking the secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

Three scientists- Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger have received Physics Nobel Prize, 2022.

