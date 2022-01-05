France Variant More Dangerous Than Omicron

The ever-mutating Coronavirus has left the medical experts and the world in general, perplexed. The Omicron variant has been spreading quickly and has led to an increase in the number of cases but now another variant has added to the concern.

Experts have reported about a new variant in France. A report published on medRxiv disclosed the finding of the variant, dubbed B.1.640.2 for now. The strain, known as IHU, was discovered by scholars at the IHU Mediterranee Infection on December 10th.

For now, there isn’t much information on the new variant but experts have shared a few things. According to researchers, it has 46 mutations, which makes it more resistant to immunizations and infectious than Omicron. So far, 12 cases have been discovered near Marseille, with the first being related to travel to Cameroon in Africa.

The strain has the N501Y mutation, which was initially detected in the Alpha variation and is thought to make it more transmissible, according to tests. Also as per the researchers, it also has the E484K mutation, which could make the IHU form more vaccine-resistant.

It has not been categorized as a Variant for now and has not been labeled by World Health Organization yet. Omicron still remains a variant of concern in France and other countries.