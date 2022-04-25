France Elections 2022: Emmanuel Macron Wins Second Term

French President Emmanuel Macron won re-election on Sunday defeating his far-right rival Marine Le Pen, securing a second term.

According to the reports, "Emmanuel was set to win around 58 percent of the vote in the second-round run-off compared with Le Pen on 42 percent." Macron became the first French president to win a second term in two decades.

In a victory speech on the Champ de Mars in central Paris at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, Macron said, "An answer must be found to the anger and disagreements that led many of our compatriots to vote for the extreme right. It will be my responsibility and that of those around me."

He also pledged a "renewed method" to govern France, adding that this "new era" would not be one of "continuity with the last term which is now ending".

