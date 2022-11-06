Madrid: Four people were killed while an equal number were seriously injured on early Sunday after a speeding car rammed into members of a Roma wedding party in Spain following a fight, authorities said.

The deceased were a 65-year-old woman, three men aged 60, 37 and 17. The fight broke out at dawn in front of a restaurant that was hosting the wedding in Torrejon de Ardoz municipality which escalated into a fight on the street. Moments later, a disgruntled person got into the car and rammed into the wedding guests and then fled the scene.

“When we arrived at the scene, we found four people who died as a result of multiple fractures. We also found and treated four people who were seriously injured... They were taken to hospitals in the province of Madrid, two more victims were taken (to medical facilities) with potentially serious injuries, two other victims received minor injuries,” an ambulance worker said in a video posted on Twitter.

According to reports, the driver of the car, a 35-year-old man, was apprehended by the police in the municipality of Sesena. The report further stated there were also two minors aged 16 and 15 in the vehicle with him. There could have been another person in the car, who probably escaped and the police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

