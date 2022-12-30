Four Indian Students Die in Fatal Car Crash in Crimea

Crimea: Four Indian medical students were killed in a car accident in Crimea's Simferopol, RIA Novosti, Russian state-owned domestic news agency said on Thursday.

According to RIA Novosti, the car in which Indian students were travelling, crashed into a tree in Simferopol. The police are investigating the crash, the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Crimea said.

As per the reports, one of the students behind the wheels of Renault Logan, lost control of his car and crashed into a tree. The deceased students were going from Sergeev-Tsensky Street to St Simferopol in Crimea, a peninsula in Ukraine.

Among the deceased students, two students were in their third year of college and two others were in the fourth year.

More details are awaited.

Also Read: Devotees Demand Arrest of Dalit Leader Bairi Naresh for Disparaging Remarks Against Lord Ayyappa

