Former US President Donald Tump First Wife Ivana Trump Dies at 73

Ivana Trump, Former American President Donald Trump’s first wife died at the age of 73.

Donald Trump took to his social media and wrote, "I am very saddened to inform all of those loved that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald. Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we all are so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"

Donald Trump and Ivana got married in 1977. Their first child Donald. Jr was born later that year, followed by Ivanka in 1981 and Eric in 1984.

Their family was one of the well-known families in New York in the ’90s.

Ivanka Trump also took to Twitter and expressed her grief over the death of her mother. She wrote, "Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always."

Donald Trump and Ivana Trump separated in the early 90s, later Donald trump married his second wife Maples.

