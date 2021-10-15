Washington: Former President of United States Bill Clinton was hospitalized and was shifted to the ICU after suffering with sepsis- an infection. He was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center, California due to a non-Covid-related infection.

According to the doctors who are treating the former President, Clinton stated that his present health condition is neither related to his heart problem nor was he infected with COVID-19.

His spokesperson Angel Ureña wrote, “On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-COVID-related infection. He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with the excellent care”.

Statement from President Clinton’s physicians pic.twitter.com/kQ4GDOxBcU — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 15, 2021

As per CNN reports, doctors said that are giving intravenous antibiotics and he is responding well. They will soon shift him to oral antibiotics once his health improves. Clinton who suffered from heart issues had quadruple bypass surgery in 2004. In 2010 he had a procedure done to open a blocked artery in his heart and placed with two stents.

75-year-old Bill Clinton, a member of the democratic party was elected as the 42nd President of the United States from 1993 -2001.

