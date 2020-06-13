KARACHI: Pakistan’s former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, becoming the latest top political figure to contract COVID-19. Gilani, 67, tested positive after attending a hearing of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a corruption case.

Gilani’s son Kasim Gilani announced on Twitter that the former premier had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Thank you Imran Khan’s govt and National Accountability Bureau! You have successfully put my father’s life in danger. His COVID-19 result came positive,” Kasim said.

On Thursday, Shehbaz Sharif, chief of the Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), tested positive for the coronavirus after he appeared before the NAB in a money laundering case.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi also tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday. He announced the news on Twitter.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases reached 132,405 after a record 6,472 new infections were detected, while 88 more people have succumbed to the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 2,551, the health ministry said on Saturday.