Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is facing arrest after an anti-terrorism court rejected his bail plea on Wednesday. The PTI leader skipped the court hearing in connection with a case lodged against him for protesting outside the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The PTI chief was disqualified by the Election Commission in the prohibited funding case last year prompting massive protests by the party activists outside the poll body.

The deposed premier is currently on interim bail in the case. Judge Raja Jawad Abbas of Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad said Khan was given enough time to appear before the court but he failed to do so and then the court refused to extend the interim bail.

Imran Khan's lawyer Babar Awan presented his arguments in the court which was hearing Khan's bail application. He requested the court to grant a one-time exemption from in-person appearance as Khan is still recovering from an assassination bid on him last year. Khan ‘tried but was unable to appear in court due to some genuine reasons,’ Awan said.

