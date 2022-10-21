Former Pak PM Imran Khan Banned From Holding Public Office: Report

Pakistan's election commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office in the Toshakhana case for hiding proceeds from the sale of gifts he received from heads of other nations and foreign dignitaries, local media reported.

Imran Khan who came to power in 2018, apparently received costly gifts from Arab rulers during official visits, which were deposited in the Toshakhana. After some time, he bought the same discounted price according to the relevant laws and sold the same at high profits.