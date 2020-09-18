WASHINGTON: In a latest allegation, US president Donald Trump has been accused of sexually assaulting a former model in 1997.

The model Amy Dorris told Britain's The Guardian that Trump, who is seeking reelction in this November polls as a Republican candidate, groped and forcibly tried to kiss her in his VIP suite at the US Open tennis tournament in New York in 1997.

In the interview, Dorris said, as quoted by the paper, "He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that's when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything."

"I was in his grip, and I couldn't get out of it," she added.

At the time of the incident, Dorris was 24 and Trump was 51 and married at the time to his second wife, Marla Maples.

She is now 48 and has decided to come forward for her teenage twin daughters to act as a role model. She had first told the paper the story more than a year ago, but later asked the paper not to publish it. She has also provided the paper with several photos showing Trump in her company and multiple people also corroborated her side to the story saying she had told them.

Dorris said that she asked Trump to stop but he "didn't care". When she was asked why she continued to be around in the subsequent days, she replied, "That's what happens when something traumatic happens -- you freeze."

Trump has denied such claims through his lawyers. The US President's attorneys told the paper that her side of the story is unreliable and suggested that the allegation could be politically motivated.

This is not the first time the US president has been accused of sexual allegations. An American columnist has alleged that Trump had raped her in a department store changing room in the mid-1990s. Trump had denied the allegation.