Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe Dies After Being Shot In Nara

Jul 08, 2022, 15:19 IST
Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot earlier today, died at a hospital where he is being treated for the injuries.

A man opened fire on Abe from behind with a homemade gun in the western city of Nara while he was campaigning for a parliamentary election. 

Security officials at the scene tackled the gunman, and the 41-year-old suspect is now in police custody.

In an emotional press conference earlier, prime minister Fumio Kishida condemned the attack, saying: "It is barbaric and malicious and it cannot be tolerated."

“Shinzo Abe was transported to (the hospital) at 12:20 pm. He was in a state of cardiac arrest upon arrival. Resuscitation was administered. However, unfortunately he died at 5:03 pm,” said Hidetada Fukushima, professor of emergency medicine at Nara Medical University hospital.

Global leaders expressed grief over Shinzo Abe's death. Taking to Twitter on Shinzo Abe's demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock and also announced that July 9 will be served as a day of national mourning. 

Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson also expressed shock and tweeted, "Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe. His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people. The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that he was shocked by the news of Abe's shooting.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was in Sydney meeting with Albanese on Friday, said she was “deeply shocked.”

