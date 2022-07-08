Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe Dies After Being Shot In Nara

Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot earlier today, died at a hospital where he is being treated for the injuries.

A man opened fire on Abe from behind with a homemade gun in the western city of Nara while he was campaigning for a parliamentary election.

Security officials at the scene tackled the gunman, and the 41-year-old suspect is now in police custody.

In an emotional press conference earlier, prime minister Fumio Kishida condemned the attack, saying: "It is barbaric and malicious and it cannot be tolerated."

“Shinzo Abe was transported to (the hospital) at 12:20 pm. He was in a state of cardiac arrest upon arrival. Resuscitation was administered. However, unfortunately he died at 5:03 pm,” said Hidetada Fukushima, professor of emergency medicine at Nara Medical University hospital.

Global leaders expressed grief over Shinzo Abe's death. Taking to Twitter on Shinzo Abe's demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock and also announced that July 9 will be served as a day of national mourning.

My association with Mr. Abe goes back many years. I had got to know him during my tenure as Gujarat CM and our friendship continued after I became PM. His sharp insights on economy and global affairs always made a deep impression on me. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson also expressed shock and tweeted, "Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe. His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people. The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time."

Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe. His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people. The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 8, 2022

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that he was shocked by the news of Abe's shooting.

Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot - our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 8, 2022

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was in Sydney meeting with Albanese on Friday, said she was “deeply shocked.”

So deeply shocked to hear about the past PM of Japan-Shinzo Abe. He was one of the first leaders I met when I became PM. He was deeply committed to his role but also generous & kind. My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Japan. Events like this shake us all to the core. — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) July 8, 2022

